Crime Stoppers rewards $3,000+ to anonymous tipsters in past 4 months

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crime Stoppers of Savannah-Chatham County rewarded more than $3,000 to tipsters in the past four months.

From February to May, tipsters received $3,350 in cash rewards and their tips led to six arrests totaling nearly $80,000 worth of law enforcement seizures of money, property and illegal drugs, according to a newly released statement.

“Crime Stoppers has had tips lead to consistent arrests each month this year and this sort of continued success is a testament to what can be accomplished when the community, area law enforcement and the media work together to keep our community safe,” said Crime Stoppers of Savannah-Chatham County Interim Executive Director Brittany Herren.

Most recently, Crime Stoppers issued cash rewards after anonymous tips led officers to arrest a suspected burglar from an April 10 incident. The juvenile suspect was charged with burglary, theft by taking and criminal trespass from the incident at Marsh Point Elementary School. Crime Stoppers said it reached nearly 30,000 users and 244 shares of its post regarding the suspect.

“Crime Stoppers is a great platform that works with communities throughout Chatham County and helps keep our communities and our schools safe,” Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education Police Chief Terry Enoch said. “I’m so thankful to those who provided this timely information because these tips led to the case being solved.”