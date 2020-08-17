Crime Stoppers of Savannah-Chatham County launches new website

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crime Stoppers of Savannah-Chatham County has launched a new, redesigned website.

The new site, savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org, is user-friendly with bold imagery, simplified design, and improved functionality, Crime Stoppers says.

“One of the primary goals was to make the site informative and easy to use,” said Assistant Executive Director of Savannah-Chatham Crime Stoppers Brittany Herren. “We needed the site to be interactive and include a more intuitive approach to access things like online portals to submit and follow up on crime tips, as well as a way for users to easily donate money to our organization online.”

The site includes new features to help users quickly and easily navigate on any device.

“When we began to conceptualize this website, it was really important to us that the design be completely responsive so that users would not be isolated by their choice of device or browser,” said Herren. “The psychology of how our visitors view and click within their unique environment was very critically applied to every aspect of this site.”

Other new features include:

Button Blocks – Calls to action such as “Call Tip Line” and “Submit Online Tip” are injected into multiple pages, making commonly used services easy to find and easy to use.

Amazon Smile Box – A content box that allows users to visit Amazon Smile with a click to make Crime Stoppers of Savannah-Chatham County their non-profit of choice and shop, donating. 0.5 cents of every qualified purchase directly to our organization.

Donation Function – A simple box that allows users to safely and securely donate money to Crime Stoppers once or on a monthly basis and accepts all forms of credit, debit and mobile pay.

Newsletter Form – Easily enables visitors to sign up for Crime Stoppers news with only an email.

Wanted Features – The area’s most wanted individuals are featured on the homepage and users can easily navigate to our dedicated wanted page, both of which are updated on a daily basis.

Cold Cases – While this is one of the portions still under construction, visitors will be able to view all of the unsolved cases on file with Crime Stoppers.

Event Block and Page – Easily plan ahead with a calendar function that includes one-click access to various portals such as ticket purchasing.

Crime Stoppers says this is the first re-design of the site in several years.

“This website represents a new look that we hope will reinvigorate our presence and our purpose,” said Herren. “We are just very proud of what we have accomplished.”