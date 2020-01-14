Crews extinguish blaze at Keller’s Flea Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews have extinguished a fire at Keller’s Flea Market that broke out early Tuesday afternoon.

Chatham Emergency Services COO Phil Koster says part of the main building on Ogeechee Road collapsed on itself during the blaze.

There are no reports of injuries or of anyone being inside during the fire.

One northbound lane at Highway 17 and the Highway 204 on-ramp is closed. Police are directing traffic in both northbound and southbound lanes.

Traffic is flowing, but drivers are asked to use extreme caution and avoid the area if possible.

Crews from Savannah, Pooler, Garden City and Chatham County are all on scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Via Josh Miller

Via Josh Miller

Via Josh Miller





Via Jamie Mathews Heustess

WSAV has a crew at the scene now. We will have updates.