Chatham County Aviation rescues 2 kayakers lost off Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Two people were rescued after becoming lost while kayaking off of Tybee Island Sunday evening.

It was initially reported that crews were searching for a missing swimmer, but new details from local officials reveal that the search was for missing kayakers.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, Marine Patrol was notified of two lost kayakers just before sunset Sunday. The kayakers, one adult male and one adult female, mistakenly thought that they were on the north end of Tybee, and their cell phone battery was running low.

CCPD says it turned out that the kayakers were actually on the south end of the island. It was getting dark, and a rescue boat was not going to be able to reach them, so Marine Patrol called for the help of Chatham County Aviation.

The two people were able to tie up their kayaks and were lifted into the rescue helicopter during a hovering maneuver by Chatham County Chief Pilot Scott Yackel. They were taken to land, where they received help from Tybee Island officials.

The identities of the kayakers has not been released. News 3 has reached out to Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen for more information.