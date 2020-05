TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The Tybee Island Fire Department (TIFD) is responding to a large fire on Little Tybee Island Sunday afternoon.

At around 3:45 p.m., TIFD said on social media that water craft is working to ensure campers and kayakers are aware of the situation. The Chatham County Helicopter, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the Georgia Forestry Commission have been notified.

The public is asked to stay clear of the area.