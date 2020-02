WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Fire responded to a fire caused by a branch falling on a power line on Wilmington Island Sunday afternoon.

Just before 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a fire in the 100 block of Deerwood Road. A branch had fallen on a power line that then caught a tree on fire.

Crews tell News 3 they arrived just in time to contain the fire before it reached a nearby home.

It is unclear at this time if the incident caused any power outages.