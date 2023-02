SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fire crews are battling a massive house fire in downtown Savannah.

Savannah Fire responded to two homes in the 500 block of W. 37th Street.

Some lanes on W. 37th Street have been closed while firefighters battle the blaze.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 for more details.