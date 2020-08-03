Crews extinguish fire at home on Shell Ring Road in Sea Pines

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue extinguished a fire at a home in Sea Pines Sunday evening.

At 7:43 p.m., crews arrived at a home on Shell Ring Road and found thick smoke coming from the garage. The fire was under control at 7:50 p.m.

All residents evacuated the home before firefighters arrived, and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials say the flames originated in a workshop room in the home’s garage, where the homeowner was charging batteries for model airplanes. The fire stayed contained to the garage.

