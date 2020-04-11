Crews extinguish fire at Beaufort apartments after young girl tells dad to call 911

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department is investigating a structure fire on Talbird Road Friday evening.

Firefighters responded to Wilderness Cove apartments at 1305 Talbird Road just after 6:15 p.m. and found smoke and flames coming from one of the rear units. The fire started on the first floor and spread to the second-floor balcony. Crews extinguished the fire in approximately five minutes, preventing it from spreading to any other units.

The fire was first called in when a young girl riding her bike saw the fire, went home and told her father to call 911.

“We start our public education programs in kindergarten classes in our local schools,” the first arriving company officer said. “We teach the students when and why to call 911. Today, this little girl showed her skills and did everything right when she saw the fire and went home to tell her dad to call 911.”

No one was injured, and the fire remains under investigation.