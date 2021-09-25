Crescent Dr. shooting leaves teen dead, police search for suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Friday morning shooting on Crescent Drive left a 17-year-old dead.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a suspect they say was seen running from the area westbound towards Pennsylvania Avenue.

SPD found Alphonso Dickerson suffering from life-threatening injuries at the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a black skull cap, black hoodie and a black or gray backpack.

Police ask that anyone with any information to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or SPD’s violent crimes tip number at 912-525-3124.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.