BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A two-vehicle crash left drivers seriously injured, and one person trapped in a car this morning in Burton.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, emergency officials responded to a reported motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Parker Drive.

Both Burton and Beaufort County emergency crews arrived on the scene of a two-vehicle collision between a van and a passenger vehicle, with the driver of the passenger vehicle injured and trapped.

Firefighters were able to free the driver within eight minutes of arrival. Both drivers were treated and transported from the scene with potentially serious injuries.

All lanes of Trask Parkway were delayed for approximately 30 minutes while emergency crews worked.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.