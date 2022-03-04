MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper and another person were hurt during a crash in Midway.

According to Trooper, Cpl. Keith Kerrick, the trooper was traveling on Highway 84 when the driver of a passenger vehicle attempted to make a left turn as the trooper was approaching the entrance of the Live Oak subdivision near Butler Road shortly after 5 p.m.

The collision caused the passenger vehicle to overturn several times.

The trooper was treated for minor injuries, while the woman who has not been identified was taken to Memorial Health in Savannah.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.