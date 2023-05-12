HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A Hinesville couple has been arrested in connection to the recent death of a 6-year-old girl.

Shelly Perry and Brandon Robinson were charged on May 2 with concealment of a death, cruelty to child and false statements.

Both have been denied bond.

A day prior, the Hinesville Police Department responded to an apartment in the 600 block of Saunders Ave. in regards to an unresponsive child.

An officer arrived and was escorted by Perry to a spare bedroom where her daughter was laying motionless. The report said the child’s face was blue and she didn’t appear to be breathing.

When EMS arrived on the scene, they determined the child was deceased.

According to the incident report, Perry told the officer the girl took a nap around 5 p.m. and that she was checking on her every 30 to 45 minutes.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., she said she attempted to wake her up before calling 911.

According to Assistant Chief Maj. Tracey Howard, there are still several questions in the case.

Detectives were concerned about the child’s condition and took her to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s crime lab in Atlanta where an autopsy was conducted.

They’re still waiting to hear about the cause of death.

Meanwhile, Howard said detectives are trying to determine if the child, who appeared undernourished, died at the apartment on Saunders Ave.

Authorities said that while Perry and Robinson have children together, Robinson was not related to the 6-year-old.