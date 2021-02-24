Couple arrested in shots fired incident on Skidaway Island

SKIDAWAY ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A couple has been arrested in connection to a shots fired incident at a home on Skidaway Island early Wednesday.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), officers responded around midnight to a report of multiple shots fired in the 30 block of Tidewater Way.

While officers found a vehicle in the driveway of a residence with multiple bullet holes, they were unable to make immediate contact with anyone inside the home.

CCPD says that’s when a man approached officers outside of the home carrying a gun. He refused commands to drop the weapon and pointed the gun at officers before going inside the residence, according to police.

As officers were speaking with the man in the home, a woman arrived on the scene and identified herself as his fiancée. According to CCPD, she refused to provide information on the incident to the officers and “became disorderly.”

Another family eventually arrived on the scene and assisted officers in getting the man out of the home. He was taken into custody without further incident.

CCPD determined that a domestic dispute had occurred at the home Tuesday evening — and a neighbor’s home had also been hit with gunfire during the incident.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Wesley Iocovozzi, 30, on charges of felony aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, felony criminal damage to property in the second degree, misdemeanor simple battery-family violence and misdemeanor reckless conduct.

CCPD also arrested 27-year-old Ashley DeLoach and charged her with misdemeanor obstruction and misdemeanor simple battery-family violence.