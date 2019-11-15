Couple arrested in Lowcountry murder

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities have arrested a husband and wife in connection with the murder of a Lady’s Island man earlier this year.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), 41-year-old Jesse Jones Jr. and his wife, Danyelle Ohonba, 36, were arrested Friday morning in the shooting death of Clinton Robinson, also 36.

Jones faces two charges: murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Ohonba is charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Robinson was found dead around 2 a.m. on April 14 outside of a home on Laurel Street East in Burton. Deputies learned that the 36-year-old had been shot and killed by an unknown man who fled the scene.

Following an autopsy, the coroner ruled Robinson’s death a homicide.

BCSO later identified Jones as the suspect through witness interviews and DNA analysis from evidence at the crime scene. Deputies also learned that Ohonba helped him conceal the crime.

Authorities obtained arrest warrants Friday morning. BCSO says Jones and Ohonba were taken into custody at their home in Burton without incident.

Both are being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center. As of Friday afternoon, they had not received bond hearings on the charges.

Anyone with additional information in Robinson’s murder is urged to contact BCSO Cpl. Dario Sosa at 843-255-3435. If wishing to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. Callers could qualify for a possible reward.