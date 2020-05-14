Correctional officer from Hilton Head faces kidnapping, assault charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services announced Thursday the release of arrest warrants for Johnny Lee Bryant Jr., a lieutenant at the Ridgeland Correctional Institution.

Bryant, 56, of Hilton Head Island, faces charges including kidnapping, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, and misconduct in office.

Officials say the charges involve allegations Bryant detained and attempted to sexually assault a fellow employee.

Bryant was fired after his arrest.