Correctional officer charged with smuggling contraband into the Chatham County Detention Center

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Chatham County correctional officer was arrested and charged with smuggling contraband into the Chatham County Detention Center on Tuesday.

Sheriff John T. Wilcher said is a statement that Tevin Keel was arrested by the Internal Affairs and Criminal Investigation Unit Tuesday at 3 p.m. and charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Felony and Crossing State/County Guard Lines with Contraband.

Keel has been employed with CCSO since August 2019.

Wilcher said an investigation was conducted for two and a half months before Keel’s arrest. Keel admitted to smuggling tobacco on two occasions to three inmates, and admitted to conspiring to get a $275 payoff from an inmate for smuggling a cell phone, methamphetamine, marijuana and tobacco.

Wilcher said all three inmates involved in the smuggling will be charged.

Wilcher said that the CCSO Detention Center is under constant surveillance, and recent investigations also uncovered unprofessional conduct between a nurse and an inmate in the same unit. The nurse was fired Tuesday and the State Nursing Board is set to be notified.

Wilcher held a press conference regarding this incident Wednesday morning.