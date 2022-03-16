MARLBORO, S.C. (WBTW) — Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown has identified the victim of a Monday evening crash as a 17-year-old Marlboro County High School student.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. at the intersection of Salem Road and Coxe Road W. and involved a 2012 Toyota sedan and a 2011 GMC SUV, SCHP Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said.

Precious McLain was the driver of the Toyota and was killed in the crash, and the GMC driver and three passengers were taken to the hospital, Pye said. The Toyota was traveling south on Salem Road and the GMC was going west on Cox Road W. when the vehicles collided in the intersection.

“It is with a heavy heart that we remember an important member of the Marlboro County School District family, Precious McLain,” Interim Superintendent Donald Andrews said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to her classmates, family, and friends. Precious will forever be a part of the Marlboro County High School Class of 2022.”

MCHS has counselors and social workers from all schools on campus today to assist students and employees as they work through this situation.