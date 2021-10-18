Coroner says 2-year-old boy found bleeding in SC home was shot

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Investigators say a 2-year-old boy who died after his mother said she found him bleeding from the head by her bed was shot in his Orangeburg home.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office says an autopsy on Zyon Sa’eed Randolph found he was shot once on Oct. 11.

Police say the mother took the boy to the hospital after finding him bloody and not breathing. She has said she heard a loud noise at her front door.

The coroner’s office and Orangeburg police continue to investigate how the boy was shot.