CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a six-month-old in Savannah, which they are deeming as suspicious.

The infant, Liam Rye, was pronounced dead on Sept. 5 in the Children’s ICU at Memorial Health University Medical Center.

Officials say the child’s cause of death is unclear at this time.

No further details are available at this time as the Coroner’s Office is in the early stages of the investigation.