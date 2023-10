CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County Coroner, David L. Campbell announced that on Monday, Oct. 2, 52-year-old Antoinette Kitchens-Dobbins was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:30 p.m. due to an apparent shooting.

The shooting happened on Peachtree St. near the Quail Forest Subdivision.

The coroner said that Kitchens-Dobbins was shot at least one time.

This is an ongoing investigation.