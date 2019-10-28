Convicted rapist released from Tattnall Co. prison ‘in error’

REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A man convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation was “released in error” from Rogers State Prison on Friday.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC), “all resources are being utilized” to quickly apprehend 31-year-old Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez. He was released from the Tattnall County prison around 11:30 a.m.

Munoz-Mendez is described as 5’9” and 186 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

If seen, authorities say do not approach and call 911.

Prison records show he began serving time in 2015 for crimes committed in 2010 and 2012.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the GDC can call 478-992-5111 or email gdc.ciu@gdc.ga.gov.