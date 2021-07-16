Convicted felon found guilty of Savannah, Waycross crime spree

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A previously convicted felon has been found guilty of committing a series of violent crimes and firearms offenses in Savannah and Waycross.

Jurors convicted Alfred Wisher, 39, on 11 counts stemming from the violent 2019 crime spree, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia David Estes.

According to evidence presented in court, Wisher was formerly convicted of armed robberies in New York before coming to Savannah and starting a relationship with a juvenile girl.

Samuel Chisholm

The jury was told Wisher, on July 10, 2019, fired a pistol into the juvenile’s bed. He was arrested 19 days later following a crime spree with Samuel Chisholm.

Known as “Chilly Willy” and “Pooh,” the 29-year-old Savannah man is also a convicted felon.

Court evidence showed Wisher stole a firearm from his roommate, carjacked a mother with Chisholm in Savannah and attempted to rob a preschool teacher walking into a TJ Maxx in Waycross.

Meanwhile, Chisholm, who drove Wisher away from the attempted Waycross robbery, stole another vehicle and crashed it before attempting to take another vehicle, this time, from an elderly couple.

Chisholm was then apprehended by law enforcement.

Days later in Savannah, Wisher was arrested by U.S. Marshals who found him standing near the first vehicle stolen in the crime spree.

“Alfred Wisher and his accomplice are dangerous, violent criminals who are being held accountable for terrorizing innocent citizens,” said Estes. “Thanks to the diligent, patient, and thorough work of our law enforcement partners, our communities are now safer with these men behind bars.”

Wisher’s sentencing is set for October. He faces a minimum sentence of 14 years in prison.

Chisholm, who previously pleaded guilty to firearm charges, faces up to life in prison. He has not yet been sentenced.