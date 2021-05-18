Convicted felon found guilty of drug, gun charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) — A jury in the Southern District of Georgia found a previously convicted felon guilty on gun and drug charges.

This marked the first post-pandemic jury trail in the district.

“During the precautionary partial shutdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic, our office and our law enforcement partners continued to investigate and prosecute cases in the Southern District,” Estes said. “As key health indicators have improved, we welcome the return of jury trials as a vital part of the judicial process.”

Michael Venetez McRae, 36, of Augusta, was found guilty on charges of Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon and Possession of Cocaine, according to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. McRae faces nearly 10 years in prison and supervised release following his sentence.

Jurors deliberated for less than a half-hour to convict McRae on all counts of the September 2019 indictment. McRae acted as his own attorney during the trial. Deputies arrested McRae after a domestic disturbance and found cocaine, a loaded magazine and a .380 caliber pistol, according to Estes.