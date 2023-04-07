SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man was arrested on multiple gun and drug charges during an investigation, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Okise Morman, 30, was arrested on April 7 at his E. Gwinnet Street residence.

SPD detectives were conducting an investigation near the Savannah Gardens area in response to recent shootings. During the investigation, detectives determined Morman was in possession of firearms and selling narcotics from his residence.

Police issued a search warrant which resulted in the seizure of two illegal firearms, 130.1 grams of powder cocaine, 901.2 grams of marijuana, 26.5 grams of psilocybin mushroom chocolate, 11.0 grams of THC wax, 3 grams of ketamine, 2 grams of THC oil, and $1508.00.

Morman was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center on nine drug charges, twp counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

If you have information about this or any other crime, SPD urges you to contact detectives at 912-651-6903 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or anonymously through the CrimeStoppers online tip portal here.