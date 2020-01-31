SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Recent crimes involving teenagers are sparking concern in schools and neighborhoods. Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) is trying to stop it with the help of students, parents and members of the community.

On Saturday, the Student Affairs Department is hosting its first-ever Promoting Peace and Preventing Violence conference in Pooler.

The conference’s goal is to ease tensions and educate students as a number of teenage violence incidents continue to get attention online and on social media. The latest happened last Saturday when surveillance video shows someone throwing a paint bucket at a parked truck.

In the video, you can hear a group of five kids laugh as they run away from the truck, which was parked at West Park Avenue. A police report says the crime is not likely to be solved.

The owner of the truck did not want to go on camera but tells News 3 the paint bucket damaged the body of the truck. He was able to get most of the paint off the truck.







“Local kids just being stupid,” says a construction worker who saw the video Friday. “They should be talking to parents about it because these kids are getting away with a lot of stuff and they shouldn’t be.”

Saturday’s incident happened down the street from an area where vandalism — according to neighbors — is a problem. Graffiti popped up on Thursday night, just days after construction workers painted the outside of the building.

SCCPSS hopes a conference on Saturday will prevent violence and crime, and make kids think twice about making the wrong choice.

“The conference is about making wise choices,” said Dr. Quentina Miller-Fields, the director of student affairs. “We feel that if our students would talk more instead of resorting to violence, we’d have better schools and, ultimately, better communities.”

The Mighty 8th Air Force Museum donated their space for SCCPSS to use. Sponsors donated their time and resources for student and police-led resources about how to appropriately deal with intense situations and trauma.

“The police are going to be here to further educate the youth and their families,” said Crystal Commodore, a Sandy Hook Promise Leader. “They have to disengage but still be able to get their point across in a non-violent and non-threatening manner.”

“We want to provide an environment that is safe, nurturing and conducive to learning. So we’re going to deliver on that promise.”

The conference is happening Saturday, February 1st at the Mighty 8th Museum. The conference runs from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. and is open to students, parents, and members of the public who work with children.