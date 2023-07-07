GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — A concrete truck overturned in Garden City Friday morning, according to fire officials.

Just before 8 a.m., Savannah Fire responded to the area of Telfair Place to assist the Garden City Fire Department with the overturned vehicle. Due to the truck flipping on its side, diesel fuel and the water tank began leaking out.

Both departments were able to contain the problem quickly, and then tow trucks were able to get the concrete truck upright shortly after.

There is no word on if the driver was injured in the crash.