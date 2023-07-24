WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Screven woman is behind bars for allegedly convincing her stepchild to start a fire inside the home – on two separate occasions – for insurance money.

Courtney Sellers, 34, faces charges of arson, insurance fraud, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

According to Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King, the Jesup Fire Department reached out to state investigators regarding a video of a fire on July 14 on Pine Circle.

King said that based on the footage and interviews, investigators determined that Sellers convinced the child to start the fires.

Sellers was arrested on July 18 and is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was also involved in the investigation.