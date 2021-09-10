Columbia County man faces prison for possessing 30k photos of child pornography

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WSAV) — A Columbia County man faces six and a half years in federal prison for possessing more than 30,000 photos of child pornography.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David H. Estes, the man was sentenced to 78 months, serve 15 years of supervised release and pay $57,000 to multiple victims.

“Every image of child pornography represents the continuing victimization and exploitation of innocent children,” Estes said. “With our vigilant law enforcement partners, we will relentlessly strive to hold accountable those who commit these heinous crimes.”

Estes says police found electronic devices at Jordan Logan’s home with more than 30,000 photos of child pornography. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says they were alerted to the 36-year-old’s online presence by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

“The GBI will continue to work tirelessly to protect innocent child victims of online exploitation,” said Vic Reynolds, Director of the GBI. “We are grateful for the relationships we maintain with our federal partner agencies to bring these offenders to justice.”

The GBI urges anyone with information on suspected child exploitation to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or visit their website.