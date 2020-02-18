Colleton County Sheriff indicted on 15 counts including embezzlement, misconduct in office

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Colleton County Sheriff was indicted on 15 counts on Thursday.

Robert Anderson (Andy) Strickland, Jr., who was suspended by Governor Henry McMaster last year, has been formally charged by a grand jury in two separate indictments in relation to multiple incidents dating back to 2016.

The first indictment filed on Thursday accuses Strickland of the following:

Six counts of Misconduct in Office

Two counts of Use of Official Position or Office for Financial Gain

Three counts of Embezzlement

One count of Use of Public Funds, Property, or Time to Influence Election

One count of Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance

According to the indictment, Strickland had deputies and staff working on improvements to his home, land and other properties or businesses Strickland was involved in while on duty for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. The indictment states he also had staff spend regular work hours working on his reelection campaign.

Strickland also allegedly gave a government radio unit to a citizen, distributed Adderall, and used Colleton County property, including vehicles and tools, for personal benefit. He is also accused of using taxpayer money on a hotel room for him and his children during a law-enforcement conference in Myrtle Beach.

The indictment also alleges that Strickland used his power as sheriff to “coerce the continuation of an ongoing sexual relationship with a subordinate.”

The second indictment filed on Thursday accuses Strickland of the following:

One count of Misconduct in Office

One count of Distribution of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance

According to the second indictment, both charges are in relation to incidents that happened in Horry County.

Strickland allegedly used Colleton County property and resources for personal use in Horry County, provided alcohol to a minor and distributed Ambien illegally.

During his arraignment Tuesday, WCBD reports Strickland’s bond was set at $25,000. He must also be monitored by GPS for at least 90 days.

Back in November, Strickland was indicted on domestic violence charges after allegedly punching a woman in the face, which prompted his suspension.