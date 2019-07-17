Colleton County officials arrest man accused of holding girlfriend hostage for 3 days

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A Colleton County man was arrested after officials said he held his girlfriend hostage for three days.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the Colleton County Medical Center about an assault. They talked to a woman who said her boyfriend, 44-year-old Roger Peagler, held her hostage for three days and assaulted her with a gun.

Investigators said the woman called for help when she became conscious and realized Peagler was not at home. She was taken to the hospital.

Peagler is charged with kidnapping and domestic violence. This investigation is ongoing.