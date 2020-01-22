Colleton County man convicted in child molestation case

COLLETON COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – A Colleton County man has been convicted of molesting a young relative in 2018.

Keith Preston Crum, 38, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading to one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Crum entered an Alford plea, in which he maintained his innocence, but avoided a trial because the prosecution had evidence that would likely result in a conviction.

The incident happened a few months after he was released from prison for an unrelated offense.

According to court documents, the victim, who was under the age of 10, was assaulted while spending the night at a relative’s home where Crum was living after being released from prison.

Investigators were called when Crum moved out of the home and left behind a photo of the victim and a folder containing sexually explicit stories Crum had written. The folder also had letters from inmates about the stories in it. Some inmates’ letters referenced Crum’s stories about sexual acts with the victim.

The victim also told officials details of Crum’s assaults during the investigation.

Prosecutor Katherine Orville said that Crum is forbidden from having any contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

Crum has a criminal record that includes convictions for grand larceny, assault and battery, indecent exposure and failure to register as a sex offender.