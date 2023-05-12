COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public’s help in solving a six-year-old murder.

It was in May 2017 when 19-year-old Prince Polite was found on Wiggins Road dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to CCSO, Polite’s friends told detectives he was supposed to meet them at a McDonald’s on Lady’s Island on May 14, 2017.

Around 11 p.m. that night, he told his friends he was almost there — but they said he never arrived.

CCSO said detectives have learned Polite could have been in the Charleston area before his murder.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Det. Supervisor Capt. Chapman at 843-549-2211.