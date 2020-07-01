Colleton Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates deadly shooting of burglary suspect

Colleton County, SC (WSAV) – The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) investigates the deadly shooting of an alleged burglar.

The CCSO says deputies responded to a shooting incident on the three-thousand block of Beulah Rd., in Lodge Tuesday night.

Deputies discovered a gunshot victim at the location. Officials pronounced the individual deceased at the scene.

The CCSO says additional individuals were observed fleeing the scene on foot during the incident.

The CCSO continues to investigate.

Officials ask that anyone who might have information regarding the case to contact them at 843-549-2211.