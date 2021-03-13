Coffee County man sentenced to nearly 6 years for trafficking meth

WAYCROSS, Ga. (WSAV) – A Coffee County man has been sentenced to almost six years in federal prison after admitting to trafficking meth.

U.S. District Court Judge R. Stan Baker sentenced the man to 70 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute and Distribute 50 Grams or More of a Substance containing meth.

Israel Moreno, 56 of Wray, will be required to serve four years of supervised release and will be referred for deportation proceedings, without parole, Acting U.S. Attorney for the South District of Georgia David H. Estes said.

“As these meth merchants continue to earn hard time in federal prison, they should be getting an unmistakable warning,” Estes said. “With the relentless efforts of our law enforcement partners, we will track down and remove drug traffickers like Israel Moreno from our communities.”

The Coffee County Drug Unit and the South-Central Drug Task Force identified Moreno as a major drug distributor in the Coffee County area in June 2019.

“Methamphetamine is not only toxic, but it destroys families, communities and lives,” Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Atlanta Field Division, Robert J. Murphy, said. “Because of spirited law enforcement cooperation, this defendant will no longer be able to distribute this poison and will spend well-deserved time in prison.”

Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten said this sentencing will be the first in a long string, for meth pushers in the county. Wooten praised the federal, state and local agencies involved in the investigation.

“We are extremely grateful, as always, for the assistance from other local, state, and federal agencies who work alongside us to rid our area of this epidemic.”

The DEA, the Coffee County Drug Unit and the South-Central Drug Task Force investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Coordinator Marcela C. Mateo prosecuted for the United States.