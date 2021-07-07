Coffee County man gets over 12 years for meth distribution

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A Coffee County man and convicted felon has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution.

In 2019, investigators suspected Demetrius “Jersey” Brown, 43, was selling pills containing ecstasy out of his home.

Law enforcement made two purchases before searching the Douglas man’s home. They found pills labeled “Ecstasy” that contained meth, as well as a pill press, other materials used to manufacture pills and four firearms.

Brown was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood to 151 months for distribution of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after he completes his prison term.

“We hope the sentence of Demetrius Brown will serve as a major wake-up call to those attempting to manufacture and distribute illegal drugs in Coffee County,” stated Coffee County Sheriff Doyle Wooten. “We are actively partnering with state and federal officials and law enforcement agencies to aggressively target the sources of drug distribution in our area, and we will prosecute these cases to the fullest extent the law allows.”

According to Acting U.S. Attorney David Estes, of the Southern District of Georgia, Brown had previously been convicted of multiple felonies, including assault on a law enforcement officer and heroin distribution in a school zone. The crimes occurred in New Jersey before he relocated to south Georgia.

The Coffee County case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Coffee County Drug Unit.