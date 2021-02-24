Coffee County man faces up to 20 years in prison for meth distribution

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – A Coffee County man could face up to two decades in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution.

Demetrius “Jersey” Brown, 42, of Douglas, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine before U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood in Brunswick.

According to acting U.S. Attorney David Estes for the Southern District of Georgia, the charge carries a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison with at least three years of supervised release to follow.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Estes says Brown has been previously convicted of multiple felonies in New Jersey, including assault on a law enforcement officer and drug distribution on school property.

He relocated to south Georgia where, in 2019, the Coffee County Drug Unit determined Brown was selling pills containing ecstasy, according to the acting U.S. attorney.

Law enforcement officials conducted two controlled purchases before executing a search warrant at Brown’s home. They discovered a pill press, other materials used to manufacture meth pills and four firearms.

“We hope the conviction of Demetrius Brown will serve as a major wake-up call to those attempting to manufacture and distribute illegal drugs in Coffee County,” Sheriff Doyle Wooten stated. “We are actively partnering with state and federal officials and law enforcement agencies to aggressively target the sources of drug distribution in our area, and we will prosecute these cases to the fullest extent the law allows.”

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, in addition to the Coffee County Drug Unit

“Our law enforcement partners did outstanding work in uncovering and shutting down Demetrius Brown’s poison pill factory,” said Estes. “We applaud their work in eradicating the illegal drug trade in our community.”