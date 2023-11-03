RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coastal Health District is currently monitoring part of Effingham County for a potential increase in illness due to a chemical spill that occurred on Sept. 24 off of Ebenezer Rd. at the DRT America plant.

Officials say that the chemicals leaked out of a truck carrying pretreated sulfate turpentine.

According to CHD, they have been sent subjective reports of illness in Effingham County that could possibly be related to the spill. Because the cause of these illnesses has not yet been determined, CHD says it will continue to monitor the area as they do regularly for flu-like illnesses, gastrointestinal symptoms and more.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division is actively investigating the incident and conducting air monitoring.

If you believe you are experiencing symptoms that could be related to the chemical spill, CHD advises that you contact your healthcare provider or call the Georgia Poison Center at 1-800-222-1222 to seek medical advice.

By clicking or tapping here, you can report your symptoms to the public health department.