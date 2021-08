SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coast Guard is searching for two missing men thrown from a boat in the Savannah River.

The Coast Guard says seven people were thrown from a small boat when it collided with a dredge vessel near Elba Island. Five were rescued and transported to the hospital.

#Breaking @USCG, partner agencies are searching for 2 men in the #SavannahRiver near Elba Island. The skiff collided with a dredge vsl causing all 7 ppl to go into the water, 5 were rescued and taken to EMS.

No further details were released. The Coast Guard asks anyone with information to call 843-740-7050.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.