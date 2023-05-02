ST. SIMON’S ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coast Guard rescued two people and a dog from a sinking catamaran near the entrance of the St. Simon’s Sound.

According to officials, the boat issued a Mayday call to which multiple agencies responded when it began to sink.

“We were able to locate the survivors’ exact position because of an alert from their PLB. A PLB transmits personalized distress signals and helps us find you in SAR missions. If you own a boat, the USCG highly recommends this equipment,” said Tyler Murray, USCG flight mechanic.

Photo courtesy of USCG Southeast

Photo courtesy of USCG Southeast

Photo courtesy of USCG Southeast

The two people and Reggie were transported to Hunter Army Airfield in good spirits.