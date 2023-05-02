ST. SIMON’S ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coast Guard rescued two people and a dog from a sinking catamaran near the entrance of the St. Simon’s Sound.

According to officials, the boat issued a Mayday call to which multiple agencies responded when it began to sink.

“We were able to locate the survivors’ exact position because of an alert from their PLB. A PLB transmits personalized distress signals and helps us find you in SAR missions. If you own a boat, the USCG highly recommends this equipment,” said Tyler Murray, USCG flight mechanic.

  • Photo courtesy of USCG Southeast
  • Photo courtesy of USCG Southeast
  • Photo courtesy of USCG Southeast

The two people and Reggie were transported to Hunter Army Airfield in good spirits.