ST. SIMON’S ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The Coast Guard rescued two people and a dog from a sinking catamaran near the entrance of the St. Simon’s Sound.
According to officials, the boat issued a Mayday call to which multiple agencies responded when it began to sink.
“We were able to locate the survivors’ exact position because of an alert from their PLB. A PLB transmits personalized distress signals and helps us find you in SAR missions. If you own a boat, the USCG highly recommends this equipment,” said Tyler Murray, USCG flight mechanic.
The two people and Reggie were transported to Hunter Army Airfield in good spirits.