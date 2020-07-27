Coast Guard rescues man who fell from boat near Fort Sumter Sunday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Coast Guard and other agencies rescued a 30-year-old man from the water off the coast near Fort Sumter on Sunday night.

The Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center received a 911 call at 9:05 p.m. from the Charleston County dispatch that a man had fallen overboard from a 20-foot recreational boat.

A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew located the man in the water with their searchlight, and a Charleston County Fire Department marine crew recovered the man one mile northwest of Fort Sumter.

Charleston County Fire Department transported the man to the Wappoo Cut Boat landing, where EMS was waiting.

“Despite challenging lighting conditions, the helicopter crew was able to visually locate the missing person and direct our partner boats to the location for a successful rescue,” said Lt. Cmdr Dan Blaich, Aircraft Commander with Coast Guard Air Station Savannah.