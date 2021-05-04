CNT seeks suspects after drug bust in Savannah, Garden City

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT) made a large drug bust during routine operations last week, but they’re still looking for the source.

Agents seized roughly 434 kilograms of meth, 31 kilograms of heroin, 14 kilograms of fentanyl and 13 kilograms of cocaine in Savannah and Garden City.

“This amount of drugs would have had a devastating effect on our community and could have led to countless overdoses,” said CNT Director Michael Sarhatt. “Given the recent increase in fentanyl overdose incidents in the Chatham County area, I am thankful that these drugs were seized before being distributed to our community.”

Despite their findings, the team has not yet arrested any suspects. Sarhatt asks anyone who may have information that could lead to an arrest to call CNT directly at 912-652-3900.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.