CNT seeks public’s assistance locating suspects in opioid investigation

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating various people who are wanted in connection to the same investigation.

CNT began their investigation after determining a number of opioid-based medications were being unlawfully obtained.

Furthering their investigation, CNT was able to identify that a prescription pad was unknowingly stolen and missing from a local doctor. They were also able to determine that other persons either unlawfully obtained or attempted to obtain an opioid-based controlled substance.

On Sept. 19, 22-year-old Andre Hunt, of Savannah, was arrested by CNT for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and possession of a controlled substance. He has since been released on bond.

Andre Hunt

Tyreek Postell, 27-year-old, of Savannah, was arrested on Sept. 20 for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and possession of a controlled substance. Currently, Postell remains in the Chatham County Detention Center.

Tyreek Postell

CNT is now asking the public for assistance in locating others in connection to this investigation. All persons listed below are wanted for obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and possession of a controlled substance.

21-year-old D’Andre Montero Bass of Savannah

26-year-old Ranaldes Tyron Butler of Garden City

28-year-old Brandon Lamar Cody of Pooler

30-year-old Shana Hall aka Nicole Hall of Port Wentworth

34-year-old Darryl Leonard McCoy of Savannah

26-year-old Deven Marquesa Osborne of Garden City

21-year-old Jade Agnes Preston of Savannah

CNT would like anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to call 912-652-3900 or call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Callers will remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.