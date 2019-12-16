CNT arrests one, seizes large amount of fentanyl after search of Garrard Ave. home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team arrested a man and seized a large amount of fentanyl early Saturday morning.

Early Saturday, CNT carried out a search warrant at an apartment in the Oaks at Brandlewood complex located at 51110 Garrard Avenue in Savannah. Officers seized large amounts of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

CNT agents arrested the homeowner, 48-year-old Fabian “Fabe” Notto. Notto was charged with multiple felony charges, including Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute and Sale of a Controlled Substance. He is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center.

CNT said the team’s investigation into Notto began in August after they learned he was selling various controlled substances throughout the Savannah-Chatham area. Undercover agents made several purchases from Notto during the investigation.

The seized drugs have an estimated street value of up to $11,000.