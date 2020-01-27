CNT arrests one, seizes drugs, guns, 17 dogs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One person is out on bond after an investigation led the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT) to a home containing drugs, guns and dogs.

On Friday, CNT agents and Savannah Police Eastside officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of E. 70th Street in Savannah.

Agents seized ecstasy (MDMA), marijuana and other items associated with the distribution of drugs. Also seized were three firearms, including an AR-15 assault rifle, over $1,100, and 17 pit bulls. Officials say most of the pit bulls were puppies.

Ralph McBride, 36

CNT arrested the homeowner, 36-year-old Ralph McBride of Savannah. McBride is charged with multiple felony charges including Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. Additional charges are expected.

McBride is a convicted felon from an early 2000 incident that involved the hijacking of a motor vehicle.

CNT’s investigation into McBride began in December following an anonymous tip submitted through CrimeStoppers.