CNT arrests man, seizes crack cocaine and firearms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team arrested a man following a seizure of drugs and firearms.

On Friday, CNT executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of E. Waldburg Street in Savannah. Crack cocaine, marijuana and two firearms, one of which was stolen, were all seized.

CNT arrested 35-year-old Hassan Reynolds of Savannah. Reynolds is a convicted felon. He is charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation began after officials learned crack cocaine was being sold from Reynolds’ home. He is being held at the Chatham County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.