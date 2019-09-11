CNT agents arrest three, seize drugs and firearm in separate operations Tuesday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT) completed three operations Tuesday that resulted in multiple arrests and seizures.

In one operation, officials searched a home in the 1400 block of Cedar Grove Plantation Drive on Savannah’s Southside and found it was being used to manufacture marijuana. CNT arrested 61-year-old Jacqueline Sweely and seized 13 plants, marijuana and one firearm. Sweely was charged with manufacturing marijuana.

The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and the Georgia Governor’s Task Force assisted CNT.

In a separate investigation, CNT arrested 43-year-old Jerome Rivers of Savannah. Rivers was identified as a person believed to be selling ecstasy and multiple forms of marijuana and THC oils.

Officials searched Rivers’ car and seized ecstasy and marijuana, then searched his storage unit on Ogeechee Road and seized marijuana, concentrated cannabis (DABs), and drug paraphernalia. Agents also seized an SKS assault rifle and over $1,100 cash. Rivers was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Chatham County Police Department and the CCSO K9 Unit assisted in this operation.

In a third operation, CNT and the Pooler Police Department arrested 36-year-old Jawyann Pringle of Savannah near the Tanger Outlets in Pooler. Officials searched his car and seized 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine and other controlled substances.

Pringle is a documented gang member with a long criminal history dating back to 2001. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

All three people are being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.