Claxton women face multiple charges in drug investigation

CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) – A Claxton woman has been arrested for multiple charges in a state and local drug investigation.

Officials say a second woman charged in the case has yet to be taken into custody.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), last week, multiple agencies conducted a search warrant at 510 Union Church Road in Evans County based on previous information that controlled substances were being sold at the address.

Mary Tillman

Members of the GBI’s Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO) and the Evans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Uniform Patrol Division on Wednesday seized methamphetamine, alprazolam, tramadol and drug-related paraphernalia, along with $3,500.

Mary Tillman, 50, was arrested Wednesday in the investigation. According to the GBI, the second suspect — 36-year-old Cindy Livingston — has not been arrested at this time.

Both face possession charges for meth, a controlled substance and drug-related objects, in addition to drugs not in the original container.

The GBI said the investigation is part of an effort to combat street-level drug distribution in Evans County. The agency is asking residents to help continue that effort by reporting any drug activity to the Evans County Sheriff’s Office at 912-739-1611, Claxton Police Department at 912-739-2121, or GBI-SRDEO at 912-685-5345.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), on gbi.georgia.gov or via the See Something, Send Something mobile app.