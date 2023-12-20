STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – A Claxton man has been sentenced to federal prison for his part in a major drug trafficking network.

According to Jill Steinberg, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, 52-year-old Tony Slater was sentenced to two decades after pleading guilty to distribution of cocaine.

He was also fined $2,500 and must serve three years of supervised release when he completes his prison term.

According to Steinberg, Slater was one of over 30 defendants named in a November 2022 indictment stemming from Operation Carpet Ride.

The investigation identified a drug trafficking network spanning Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond, and Tattnall counties, and elsewhere, from as early as January 2016.

It’s alleged that the network imported large quantities of cocaine, meth and other drugs from Mexico and the Caribbean for local distribution.

“We’re gratified at the number of law enforcement agencies from such a large geographic area coordinating their efforts to identify and disrupt this major drug distribution network,” said Steinberg. “Together we will continue to hold accountable those who endanger our communities by distributing illegal drugs.”

About half of the defendants in Operation Carpet Ride have been sentenced on charges related to the conspiracy.