City of Savannah crew responds to minor sewage spill Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah Sewer Conveyance staff responded to a minor sewage spill on Tuesday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m. at 1025 W. Gwinnett Street, crews started working and finished up at 4:05 p.m. An estimated 325 gallons spilled, which makes this a minor spill under State Environmental Protection Division guidelines.

The City said the spill was caused by a blockage in the gravity sewer main and a corrosion hole in the manhole. City jet-vacuum trucks cleared the stoppage, and staff is currently repairing the manhole.

Spill notifications were placed at the site on the Springfield Canal, at Louisville Road, 266 W. Bryan Street, and at the location where the canal discharges into the Savannah River.